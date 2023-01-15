Guns & Roses: A Pakistani General Reveals How Soldiers in Kargil Deserved Better

Kargil, like every other meaningless war that we have fought, brings home lessons we continue to refuse to learn. Instead, we proudly call it our history written in the blood of our children. Indeed, our children penning down our misdeeds with their blood! Medals for some, few songs, a cross road renamed, and of course, annual remembrance day and a memorial for those who sacrificed their tomorrow for our today; thus, preparing more war fodder for our continuing misadventures. Since nothing went wrong, so there is nothing to learn. We shall do it again. We decide. You die. We sing.

Cut off from the reality of pain and affliction that would be brought upon the nation, the decision-maker takes the course most suited to his whimsical ambitions. Possible hurdles are sidetracked on the basis of ‘need to know’, or merely bulldozed. Never has there been an institutional decision for the bloodshed. And at the end of each fiasco, original objectives are redefined to cry, “Hurrah! We have won."