Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023 Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages, and WhatsApp Status

Kargil Vijay Divas or Kargil Diwas is observed every year on 26 July to honour India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War in 1999. As part of "Operation Vijay," the Indian Army drove out intruders from Pakistan during this conflict and reclaimed Tiger Hill and other outposts. At Kargil in Ladakh, the conflict lasted for more than 60 days.

Kargil Vijay Divas is commemorated annually in honour of the many Indian troops who lost their lives in battle. Every year, on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Divas, the Prime Minister of India pays tribute to the brave soldiers who lost their precious lives in the Kargil war, at Amar Jawan located near the India Gate, New Delhi.

