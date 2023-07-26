Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023 Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages, and WhatsApp Status

Kargil Vijay Divas or Kargil Diwas is observed every year on 26 July to honour India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War in 1999. As part of "Operation Vijay," the Indian Army drove out intruders from Pakistan during this conflict and reclaimed Tiger Hill and other outposts. At Kargil in Ladakh, the conflict lasted for more than 60 days.
Kargil Vijay Divas is commemorated annually in honour of the many Indian troops who lost their lives in battle. Every year, on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Divas, the Prime Minister of India pays tribute to the brave soldiers who lost their precious lives in the Kargil war, at Amar Jawan located near the India Gate, New Delhi.
Kargil Vijay Divas 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, and Greetings for WhatsApp and Facebook Status
Let's pay tribute to all of the valiant soldiers who have protected us day and night during the Kargil War. Happy Kargil Vijay Divas 2023.
The reason our flag flies proudly till date proudly is because our brave soldiers have fought till their last breath. Happy Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023.
Let's honour the brave soldiers who gave their life while performing their duty to protect our nation. Greetings of Kargil Vijay Divas.
Let's show our support for a mother, sister, father, and brother who lost a loved one in the Kargil War. Best Wishes on Kargil Vijay Divas 2023.
Let us be proud that we have the brave Indian Army to protect us during the difficult times like Kargil War. Happy Kargil Vijay Diwas.
A nation is not strong on its own, it is strengthened by the countless efforts and sacrifices of its patriotic soldiers. I wish you a happy Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023.
Kargil Vijay Divas 2023: HD Images and Posters
