July, Pakistan, and War: The Lessons Learnt From Kargil

Since the time of Jawaharlal Nehru, Indian political leaders have made (in hindsight) valiant and naïve attempts to make peace with Pakistan. All have failed. Enmity against India has been injected repeatedly into Pakistan society to such an extent that even today when democracies like India cannot hide anything, ordinary Pakistanis still believe that “Hindus” in India routinely, and on a daily basis, destroy mosques, don’t allow Muslims to perform Namaaz, grab and throw away Hijabs of Muslim women and deny Muslims education and jobs. And no, this branding of India in Pakistani minds has nothing to do with the 2014 and 2019 elections. This branding has been there for 75 long years because this is the branding that gives oxygen to the brand Pakistan. This is what gives them the cause to exist.

Then there is the trope about the Indian Army routinely raping Kashmiri women. No, this narrative is not because the Modi Government removed 370. This Pakistani narrative about Indian oppressors raping Kashmiri women has been there for the last 75 years. Never mind the fact that it was Pakistan’s first attack on Kashmir in October 1947, when their Army backed Pashtun Militia went on a raping rampage right up to Srinagar, just before the Maharaja signed on the dotted line and Indian Army was sent in for damage control. All these Pakistani narratives are crucial for their justification to survive as a nation. Else they remain what they are: a basket case.