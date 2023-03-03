International Women’s Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, and Importance of the Day
International Women’s Day 2023: The day is observed on 8 March every year across the world.
International Women's Day (IWD) is observed every year on 8 March. It is widely celebrated to honour the social, economic, and cultural achievements of women all over the world. International Women's Day is observed as a global holiday and it is celebrated every year on a fixed date, which is 8 March. The day focuses on important issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, violence and abuse against women, equal rights for women, etc. The day is observed to celebrate every woman.
International Women's Day (IWD) is celebrated with a different theme every year. The theme for International Women's Day 2023 is already decided and people should plan events based on that. We should remember all those important women on this day who fought for their rights. This day is extremely important for the growth of our society.
International Women's Day is celebrated as a public holiday in various countries and people participate in campaigns or programmes to talk about the rights of women.
International Women’s Day (IWD) 2023: Theme
The theme for International Women's Day (IWD) 2023 is already announced. It is important to note that the theme for this year is "DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality".
All the events, campaigns, and programmes will focus on this theme. You should also participate in them and support women.
International Women’s Day (IWD): History
Women's Day came into existence in 1909 and it was known as National Women's Day. The day was initially celebrated on 28 February 1909, in New York City. The Socialist Party of America celebrated the day on this date at the advice of activist Theresa Malkiel.
In August 1910, the International Socialist Women's Conference came into existence. It is important to note that in 1914, International Women's Day (IWD) was observed on 8 March, for the first time in Germany.
The United Nations (UN) started celebrating International Women's Day in 1975. In 1977, it was officially agreed that the day will be widely observed on 8 March every year.
International Women’s Day (IWD) 2023: Significance
International Women's Day is a grand celebration of womanhood around the world. This day especially honours the achievements of women and raises awareness about gender inequality.
We should all think of ways to celebrate the accomplishments of women in our society on this day. It is important to promote girl education and remove gender bias from all sections of society.
