Google Doodle Celebrates International Women's Day with an Animated Doodle
International Women's Day is celebrated every year on 08 March
Google Doodle on Monday, 08 March 2022, is celebrating the International Women's Day 2022. This day is celebrated all around the world to highlight achievements of women and to promote women's equality.
To celebrate the occasion, the search engine giant uploaded animated doodles of women from all walks of life. "Today’s annual International Women’s Day Doodle is an animated slideshow that transports us around the world to give a glimpse into the everyday lives of women across different cultures," reads the official Google Doodle blog.
Google Doodle for International Women’s Day is illustrated by Doodle Art Director, Thoka Maer.
Doodle also highlights the contributions of women in our society. "From a mother working from home to a motorcycle mechanic teaching her skills to the next generation, each illustration depicted in today’s Doodle is connected by the common thread of how women show up for themselves, their families, and their communities," the blog added.
Thoka Maer further added that she wants all women to be able to truly choose the lives they want to live and receive all the respect they deserve. "I really hope that women feel seen and valued for whatever they’ve been doing and are doing right now," she added.
Wish you all a very Happy International Women's Day!
