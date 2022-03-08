Google Doodle Celebrates International Women's Day with an Animated Doodle

Google Doodle on Monday, 08 March 2022, is celebrating the International Women's Day 2022. This day is celebrated all around the world to highlight achievements of women and to promote women's equality.

To celebrate the occasion, the search engine giant uploaded animated doodles of women from all walks of life. "Today’s annual International Women’s Day Doodle is an animated slideshow that transports us around the world to give a glimpse into the everyday lives of women across different cultures," reads the official Google Doodle blog.