International Day for Rural Women 2022: Theme, History, and Significance
Share about the history, significance and theme for International Day of rural women 2022.
International Day of Rural Women is celebrated on 15 October every year, and this day is dedicated to the millions of women who live in remote, rural areas. It is to celebrate and highlight their achievements and contributions towards rural development and agriculture.
International Day of Rural Women focuses on gender equality and women empowerment in rural areas. These women include mothers, daughters, and grandmothers in rural areas who contribute by producing food and building agricultural and rural development worldwide. It reminds us that the world cannot become progressive if rural society is ignored and left behind. Thus, we are here to highlight the history, significance and theme for International Day for Rural Women 2022.
International Day for Rural Women 2022: Theme
The theme for International Day of Rural Women 2022 is "Rural Women, key for a world free from hunger and poverty." The theme focuses on equality and women's empowerment and wants women to fight against the problems of hunger and malnutrition.
International Day for Rural Women 2022: History
United Nations has been working till 1945 towards maintaining peace and friendship among all the countries in the world. One of the most notable works of the U.N. includes the upliftment and well-being of women, especially rural women.
In the year 1995, the Fourth World Conference on Women was conducted in Beijing, China, and the main topic of discussion was the empowerment of women. It was when the UN suggested that 15 October could be observed as International Day of Rural Women to appreciate the contribution of rural women in agriculture, food production, and food safety.
It was on 18 December 2007 when the UN declared that October 15 would be observed annually as International Day of Rural Women worldwide. Since then many countries globally observe and celebrate the strength and achievements of rural women despite the struggles and the stereotypes.
International Day for Rural Women 2022: Significance
International Day for Rural Women 2022 celebrates rural women and their achievements. We often ignore or forget about the struggles faced by rural women thus this is a way to appreciate their hard work and contributions to the development of rural communities.
It also reminds the rural women that they are not alone and they can always ask for a helping hand. There are millions of women in remote rural areas who need our help but cannot ask for it or do not have the means. We can help these women in various ways from basic amenities to financial aid.
It is a reminder to fight against stereotypes and help women break gender and social norms. We need to be the way to provide strength to these women fighting against prejudices and stereotypes. We need to help them move on from social discrimination and barriers.
