This Women's Day, We Want to Know – What's Coming Between You and Your Work?
Through our Women@Work campaign, we also bring you the stories of three women who are smashing patriarchy – and how!
'You're a woman, why do you have to go to work?'
'How many times have I told you that you can't go to work!'
'We're not so poor that the women of the house have to go work.'
These filmy dialogues sound all too familiar, right?
As a working woman, do you constantly feel like you’re on an obstacle course – working around the hurdles that stand between you and your job? Be it conservative in-laws, a toxic work culture, or a full-fledged pandemic, it appears that working women in India just can’t catch a break!
This Women's Day, The Quint, we are starting a conversation for and by Women@Work – and we want to hear from you. Share your thoughts in the form of a comment or a short video clip.
But, despite patriarchy trying its best to keep women out of the workforce, working women are rising the ladders of success, kicking aside one obstacle after the other.
We introduce you to three women who have made a mark in their respective fields of work – 'General' Narsamma, a community radio manager in Telangana; Anubha Maneshwar, a coder from Mumbai who helps underprivileged girls access tech education; and Simi Basheer, a retired major in the Indian Army who has worked in conflict zones.
Stay tuned to watch how they're smashing the patriarchy!
Looking at stories through a gendered lens is not easy – a patriarchal society often does not permit you to do that. But we are proud to say that we at The Quint have tried our best to bring you stories of gender that matter.
And this Women's Day, we pledge that we would continue to do so. Become a Quint member to support our coverage. Avail exciting discounts across all our membership plans for a limited period only!
