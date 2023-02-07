Happy Propose Day 2023 Quotes, Wishes, Images, Shayari, Status for WhatsApp & FB

Valentine's Day is one of the most important occasions in the month of February and it is celebrated on 14 February every year. But before the Valentine's Day, people also celebrate Valentine's Week with different events like kiss day, hug day, teddy day, rose day, and propose day.

Propose Day is the second day on the list of valentine's week and it is celebrated on 8 February every year after rose day. This day is the perfect occasion to express your love and propose to your potential partner. People believe it to be the best day of the year for a marriage proposal.

Propose Day can also be celebrated by a married couple to showcase their love and affection for each other. It is not mandatory that only single people celebrate Propose Day. Let's have a look at the Shayari, quotes, wishes, messages, and images for propose day 2023.