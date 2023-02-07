Propose Day 2023: Date, History and Significance of the Day

Propose day is the second day of the valentine's week and it will be celebrated on 8 February 2023. The valentine's week has already begun with rose day on 7 February and the people are ready to shower their love on their friends, partners, family, etc.

Valentine's day is celebrated to spread love and affection among whom you admire and love and wish to have them around you for the rest of the life. We have already made a list of valentine's week for you so that you can be prepared beforehand and skip the last minute chaos.

The second day in the list of Valentine's Week is believed to be the most romantic day ‘Propose Day’. Let's know about the history and significance of this day.