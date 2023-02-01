ADVERTISEMENT

Valentine Week 2023: 7 to 14 February, Check the Full List Here

The valentine's week begins on 7 February with rose day and ends on valentine's day on 14 February 2023.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Lifestyle
1 min read
Valentine Week 2023: 7 to 14 February, Check the Full List Here
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Valentine's Day is one of the most special days for couples and for people who are in love. The month of February is known as the month of valentine's and it is widely celebrated by lovers all over the world. Valentine's day is a day that gives an opportunity to people to declare their love for special ones in front of the world and make them feel special.

Valentine's day is celebrated on 14 February every year but the celebrations begin a week before with valentine's week which begins on 7 February and goes through February 14. Love week or romance week are other names for this period. Valentine's Week begins with Rose Day on Wednesday, 7 February 2023. The whole itinerary for Valentine's Week 2023 can be seen below.

Also Read

National Voter’s Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Importance, and Significance

National Voter’s Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Importance, and Significance
ADVERTISEMENT

Valentine Week 2023 List

Day 1 - Rose Day- 7 February

Day 2 - Propose Day - 8 February

Day 3 - Chocolate Day - 9 February

Day 4 - Teddy Day - 10 February

Day 5 - Promise Day - 11 February

Day 6 - Hug Day - 12 February

Day 7 - Kiss Day - 13 February

Day 8 - Valentine's Day - 14 February

Valentine's Day is celebrated to show your love and affection for someone and you can do so by taking some time off for them. You can spend some quality time with your loved ones. These days as mentioned above are days to send flowers, chocolates, and gifts to express your love for your partner.

Let's gear up for the special week of love and celebrate the romantic love week of February.

Also Read

Indian Coast Guard Day 2023 Date, Theme, History, and Significance

Indian Coast Guard Day 2023 Date, Theme, History, and Significance

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from lifestyle

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
22

25 10% off

90

100 10% off

180

200 10% off

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months

Republic Day Special Discount. 10% Off Across All Membership Plans.

Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×