Happy Buddha Purnima 2023: Inspirational Quotes, Wishes, and Greetings to Share

The entire world celebrates Buddha Purnima because it is the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha. He was the founder of Buddhism and many people follow his teachings. Buddha Purnima holds immense significance among Hindus as it celebrates the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha. Buddhists from across the globe observe this day every year with a lot of enthusiasm and fervour. Buddha Purnima 2023 will be grandly observed on Friday, 5 May, by the followers of Gautam Buddha.
His followers observe this day by praying, meditating, and doing charity. On Buddha Purnima, people remember the teachings of Gautam Buddha and follow his footsteps. Buddhist followers are eagerly waiting to celebrate Buddha Purnima 2023 on Friday. It is important to note that this day coincides with the first lunar eclipse this year. One should know the important details and stay informed.
As per the details, Buddha Purnima 2023 tithi will start at 4:14 am on 5 May. It will end at 3:33 am on 6 May. Here are some Buddha Purnima quotes, wishes, messages, and greetings you can share with your loved ones on this day.
Buddha Purnima 2023: Wishes and Messages
May the teachings of Lord Buddha motivate you to be kind, compassionate, and mindful in all your actions. Be good to others no matter what. Happy Buddha Purnima!
On this auspicious day, may you find inner peace, joy, and a spiritual awakening. I pray for your happiness and peace. Happy Buddha Purnima to you and your loved ones!
May the teachings of Buddha allow you to be kind, understanding, honest, and mindful of your thoughts and actions. Wishing you a joyous Buddha Purnima! Enjoy this day and make others happy.
May the blessings of Buddha shower upon you always and bring you happiness, prosperity, and joy in all your endeavours. Happy Buddha Purnima to you and your family.
Let us remember the great teachings of Buddha and strive towards achieving enlightenment and inner peace. Happy Buddha Purnima to everyone celebrating.
Happy Buddha Purnima to everyone observing this day. May this occasion bring you peace and happiness.
Happy Buddha Purnima 2023: Quotes
Peace comes from within. Try to achieve inner enlightenment.
Nothing can harm you as much as your thoughts so be mindful.
You will not be punished for your anger; you will be punished by your anger.
If you truly loved yourself, you can never hurt anyone else.
