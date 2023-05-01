ADVERTISEMENT

Happy Maharashtra Day 2023 Wishes: Quotes and Images To Share With Loved Ones

Maharashtra Day is observed annually on 1 May, Wishes, quotes, images, and messages below.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Lifestyle
2 min read
Maharashtra Day, Maharashtra Din, or Maharashtra Diwas is celebrated annually on 1 May to commemorate the day on which the western Indian state was created in the year 1960. According to the Bombay Reorganisation Act, Gujarat and Maharashtra were formed out of the former state of Bombay.

The occasion of Maharashtra Day is celebrated across the state with cultural events, parades, and other public gatherings. This year, Maharashtra Day 2023 falls on Monday, 1 May 2023.

Let's look at some Maharashtra Day wishes, quotes, messages, and greetings below.

Happy Maharashtra Day 2023 Wishes, Quotes, Messages, and Greetings

  • We were given faith, freedom, and peace by the Constitution of India. So let's proudly celebrate this day. Happy Maharashtra Day 2023.

  • The melody in our hearts is one of justice, brotherhood, and love. Come together for Maharashtra Day. We are inseparably linked to this place. Happy Maharashtra Din 2023.

  • On the occasion of Maharashtra's Statehood Day, best wishes to you all. Wishing you prosperity and higher heights in the years to come! Happy Maharashtra Diwas 2023.

  • On this Maharashtra Day 2023, honour the history, culture, accomplishments, and triumphs of our forebears. Happy Maharashtra Din!

  • May the state thrive and prosper now and in the years to come. Happy Maharashtra Day 2023.

  • We promise to choose right over wrong in the future and to uphold the values of our state and nation. Greetings on Maharashtra Diwas.

  • Confidence in our souls, faith in words. On Maharashtra Day 2023, let's salute the state. Many many happy returns of the day.

Happy Maharashtra Day 2023: Images for Posters

Happy Maharashtra Day 2023 Images.

(Photo: iStock)

Happy Maharashtra Day Wishes 2023.

(Photo: iStock)

Happy Maharashtra Diwas 2023 Images.

(Photo: iStock)

Happy Maharashtra Day Images.

(Photo: iStock)

