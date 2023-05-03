Buddha Purnima 2023: Date, Time, History, Significance, Rituals, Tithi & More

Buddha Purnima or Vaishakh Purnima is observed every year on 5 May. The day is recognized to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. The actual name of Lord Buddha was Siddhartha Gautama.
This year, Buddha Purnima falls on Friday, 5 May. The first lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan of the year also falls on the same date.
According to Drik Panchang, "The time of Gautama Buddha's birth and death is uncertain. However, most historians date his lifetime between 563-483 B.C. Most people consider Lumbini, Nepal as birth place of Buddha. Buddha died at the age of 80 at Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh.
History and Significance of Buddha Purnima
The Buddha Purnima is important for all the followers of Buddhism. Some people believe that on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, Lord Buddha obtained enlightenment. Also known as Buddha Jayanti, Buddha Purnima has a great significance among Hindus. Devotees offer special prayers, worship Lord Vishnu, recite Satyanarayan Katha, and observe Satyanarayan fast on this very special day.
According to Drik Panchang, "In North India Buddha is considered as the 9th incarnation and Lord Krishna as the 8th incarnation of Lord Vishnu. However, Buddha is never considered as an Avatar of Vishnu in South Indian belief.
Buddha Purnima 2023 Tithi: Date and Time
According to Drik Panchang, Buddha Purnima tithi is as follows:
Purnima Tithi Begins: 11:44 pm on 4 May
Purnima Tithi Ends: 11:03 pm on 5 May
Buddha Purnima 2023 Rituals
Wake up early in the morning and take a holy bath. Some people visit religious places like Haridwar and Rishikesh to take a holy bath in river Ganga to cleanse their body, mind and soul.
Show gratitude to Lord Surya by offering Arghya water.
Consider doing charity and donations on this occasion which is considered auspicious.
Offer food and clothes to Brahmins.
Break your fast in the evening if you are observing a Satyanarayan fast.
Witness the full moon light. It is considered that full moon light brings prosperity and happiness to the couples once it arrives on earth.
Chant mantras like Om Chandraye Namah; Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari, Hey Nath Narayan Vasudeva; and Om Namo Bhagvate Vasudevaye.
