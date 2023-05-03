Chandra Grahan 2023: Date, Time, and Rituals To Follow During Lunar Eclipse Here

The first Lunar Eclipse of 2023, popularly known as Chandra Grahan, is scheduled to take place on Friday, 5 May. As per the details, it is set to be a penumbral eclipse where the Sun, Earth, and Moon do not align perfectly. It is important to note that Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan 2023 will coincide with Vaisakh Purnima and Buddha Purnima. One must know the timings of the eclipse and stay informed of the latest details.
One should note that the Lunar Eclipse 2023 will be visible in different parts of the world such as Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, the Atlantic, and Antarctica. It is important to remember that Chandra Grahan 2023 will take place on Friday. People in India can watch the eclipse provided the sky is clear. People should know the latest details.
Here is everything you should know about the Lunar Eclipse 2023 such as date, time, dos and dont's, etc. Keep reading to know the latest details and stay informed of the important updates.
Lunar Eclipse 2023: Date and Time
As per the latest official details, the Lunar Eclipse 2023 will take place in India on 5 May, from 8:44 pm IST to 1:01 am IST. Interested people who want to view the first Chandra Grahan of this year should note the date and time.
People in India can watch the complete eclipse if the sky is clear. To know more about the Lunar Eclipse, one has to be alert.
Chandra Grahan 2023: Rules to Follow
Everyone interested to watch Chandra Grahan 2023 are advised to watch it with the help of a telescope, binoculars, or sunglasses. Please do not watch the Lunar Eclipse with bare eyes as it can affect your eyesight.
Usually, people avoid eating anything while the eclipse is going on. They keep tulsi leaves in different food dishes, especially milk.
Many people believe that chanting mantras during Lunar Eclipse will minimize the dangerous effects of the eclipse.
People donate food and clothing to poor people after Chandra Grahan is over because it is considered auspicious.
These are some of the rituals and traditions that many people follow during the Lunar Eclipse. One thing that everyone should keep in mind is to watch the eclipse with proper eye protection.
(Written with inputs from Times of India and Indiatimes.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)