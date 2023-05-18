Purple Cap Holders in IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh at Spot 18 After PBKS vs DC Match

As per the IPL 2023 Schedule, the IPL match 64 was played between the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on 17 May at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.
Delhi Capitals won the match by 15 runs and are now at position 9 in the IPL 2023 Points Table. DC has won 5 and lost 8 matches out of 13 so far in the tournament.
After losing the match against DC, Punjab Kings are now at position 8 in the points table with 12 points. They have won 6 and lost 7 out of total 13 matches.
Top 5 IPL 2023 Purple Cap Holders
After PBKS vs DC IPL match, here is the updated list of purple cap holders.
Mohammad Shami (GT): 23 wickets (13 matches).
Rashid Khan (GT): 23 wickets (13 matches).
Yuzvendra Chahal (RR): 21 wickets (13 matches).
Piyush Chawla (MI): 19 wickets (12 matches)
Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR): 19 wickets (13 matches).
Despite Livingstone's heroic performance in the IPL 2023 match at Dharamsala on Wednesday, Punjab Kings could not resist the amazing performance of Delhi Capitals and lost by 15 runs. Livingstone struck 94 from 48 balls as PBKS put 198/8 on the board while attempting to chase a daunting 214.
In addition to Livingstone, Atharva Taide also reached 50 before declaring retirement at 55(42). Earlier, after being chosen to bat first, Delhi put up a mammoth score of 213/2 in 20 overs, thanks to a commanding performance from Rilee Rossouw, and a brilliant comeback from Prithvi Shaw. Rossouw scored 82 off 37 balls for an unbroken return, including six boundaries and the same amount of maximums. Shaw, who was reinstated to the XI, met expectations and scored 54 (38). The victory of Delhi Capitals is a hard blow to the PBKS, however, they are still in the race.
