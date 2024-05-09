IPL Points Table 2024: Top IPL Teams and Total Points After PBKS vs RCB Match

The Indian Premier League, IPL points table 2024 is updated after the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match. The PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 match was played on Thursday, 9 May. Now, the match is over and the points table is changed. RCB won against PBKS by sixty runs in the latest match. Punjab Kings is placed in the ninth position and Royal Challengers Bengaluru is placed in the seventh position. Cricket fans should know the total points.

The IPL points table 2024 is changed because the winning team gets two points and goes to the top. The top four teams on the points table are Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The playoff round will decide the teams that will face each other in the final match of this season. The IPL 2024 final match will be played on 26 May.