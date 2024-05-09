ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

IPL Points Table 2024: Top IPL Teams and Total Points After PBKS vs RCB Match

IPL 2024 Points Table: Check the top teams after the PBKS vs RCB match on Thursday, 9 May.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
IPL
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

The Indian Premier League, IPL points table 2024 is updated after the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match. The PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 match was played on Thursday, 9 May. Now, the match is over and the points table is changed. RCB won against PBKS by sixty runs in the latest match. Punjab Kings is placed in the ninth position and Royal Challengers Bengaluru is placed in the seventh position. Cricket fans should know the total points.

The IPL points table 2024 is changed because the winning team gets two points and goes to the top. The top four teams on the points table are Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The playoff round will decide the teams that will face each other in the final match of this season. The IPL 2024 final match will be played on 26 May.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The PBKS vs RCB match started at 7:30 pm IST on Thursday. Fans were eagerly waiting to see which team will win the face-off today and the results are finally out.

IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Points After PBKS vs RCB Match

One should keep a close eye on the IPL 2024 points table. The total points of all teams change after every match.

Let's take a look at the IPL 2024 points table after the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match on Thursday, 9 May:

TeamPointsPlayedWonLostNo ResultNet Run Rate
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)16118301.453
Rajasthan Royals (RR)16118300.476
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)14127500.406
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)12116500.7
Delhi Capitals (DC)1212660-0.316
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)1212660-0.769
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)10125700.217
Mumbai Indians (MI)812480-0.212
Punjab Super Kings (PBKS)812480-0.423
Gujarat Titans (GT)811470-1.32

Read all the news on IPL 2024, including the IPL 2024 Schedule and IPL 2024 Points Table. Also, check the players list contesting for IPL 2024 Orange Cap and IPL 2024 Purple Cap.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl

Topics:  RCB   IPL points table   PBKS 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×