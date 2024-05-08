ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

IPL Points Table 2024: Updated Top Teams After SRH vs LSG Match; Total Points

IPL 2024 Points Table: Know the updated standings of all teams after the SRH vs LSG match on Wednesday, 8 May.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
IPL
1 min read
The Indian Premier League, IPL points table 2024 is changed after the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants match. The SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 match was conducted on Wednesday, 8 May. According to the latest official details, Sunrisers Hyderabad won the match on Wednesday against Lucknow Super Giants by 10 wickets. Sunrisers Hyderabad is placed in the third position in the points table while Lucknow Super Giants is in the sixth position. Cricket fans should take note of the latest updates and stay informed.

The SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 match started at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, 8 May. The match was conducted at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, in Hyderabad. Now, it is finally over and cricket fans are requested to take a look at the updated IPL points table 2024. The top teams will participate in the playoff round.

As of now, Kolkata Knight Riders is leading the IPL points table, followed by Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The winning teams get two points and climb up the table after every match. The table is updated daily for all cricket fans.

IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Teams After SRH vs LSG Match

Let's take a look at the IPL 2024 points table after the SRH vs LSG match on Wednesday, 8 May:

TeamPointsPlayedWonLostNo ResultNet Run Rate
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)16118301.453
Rajasthan Royals (RR)16118300.476
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)14127500.406
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)12116500.7
Delhi Capitals (DC)1212660-0.316
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)1212660-0.769
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)811470-0.049
Punjab Super Kings (PBKS)811470-0.187
Mumbai Indians (MI)812480-0.212
Gujarat Titans (GT)811470-1.32

Read all the news on IPL 2024, including the IPL 2024 Schedule and IPL 2024 Points Table. Also, check the players list contesting for IPL 2024 Orange Cap and IPL 2024 Purple Cap.

0

Topics:  SRH   IPL points table   LSG 

