IPL Points Table 2024: Updated Top Teams After SRH vs LSG Match; Total Points

The Indian Premier League, IPL points table 2024 is changed after the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants match. The SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 match was conducted on Wednesday, 8 May. According to the latest official details, Sunrisers Hyderabad won the match on Wednesday against Lucknow Super Giants by 10 wickets. Sunrisers Hyderabad is placed in the third position in the points table while Lucknow Super Giants is in the sixth position. Cricket fans should take note of the latest updates and stay informed.

The SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 match started at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, 8 May. The match was conducted at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, in Hyderabad. Now, it is finally over and cricket fans are requested to take a look at the updated IPL points table 2024. The top teams will participate in the playoff round.