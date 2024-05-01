ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

IPL 2024 Points Table: Latest Team Standings After CSK vs PBKS Match

PBKS won the match against CSK by 7 wickets and moved up to the 7th rank while CSK is still at 4th rank

Chennai Super Kings locked horns with Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today. Both the teams were back with comprehensive wins and both were looking to continue with the momentum going forward.

Chennai Super Kings had dropped one place to fourth with 10 points, but they had a chance to improve their position in the team standings when they faced Punjab Kings in a home game today but CSK lost against PBKS by 7 wickets. CSK is still at the 4th position while PBKS moved up to the 7th position with 8 points.

The IPL points table is not just about the current season but has become a part of the league's historical record, which immortalizes champion teams and the standout performances.

Updated Team Standings After CSK vs PBKS Match Today

Here is the latest position of all teams in the IPL 2024 Points Table after CSK vs PBKS match today, 1 May 2024.

POSITIONTEAMPOSITIONWONLOSTNRRPOINTS
1RR9810.69416
2KKR9631.09612
3LSG10640.09412
4CSK10550.62710
5SRH9540.07510
6DC1156-0.44210
7PBKS1046-0.0628
8GT1046-1.1138
9MI1037-0.2726
10RCB1037-0.4156

