IPL Auction 2023 Date: Time, Venue, Players List, Live Streaming, and More
IPL Auction 2023 will officially kick off on Friday, 23 December 2022. Check out all important details below.
IPL Auction 2023 Date and Time: The TATA IPL 2023 Player Auction will be held on 23 December 2022 in Kochi. Talking about the total number of players to be auctioned, 405 players will go under the hammer this Friday, including 273 Indian players, 132 overseas players, of which 4 players belong to associate nations.
Currently, 87 slots are available, among which 30 are reserved for international players. The highest reserve fee is Rs 2 crore and almost 19 overseas players may be included in the top category.
Talking about Indian players, Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the only two Indian players so far with a base price of Rs 1 crore.
Let us check out the IPL Auction 2023 Date, Time, Venue, and Live Streaming details below.
IPL Auction 2023: Date, Time, and Venue
The long-awaited TATA IPL 2023 Player Auction will officially kick off on Friday, 23 December 2022 in Kochi, Kerala. The players auction will commence at 2:30 pm IST.
TATA IPL Player Auction 2023: Live Streaming and Telecast
The live stream of the IPL Auction 2023 will be available on the Jio Cinema App in India. Viewers can also enjoy the live telecast of the players auction on Star Sports channels.
IPL Player Auction 2023: List of Players With Base Price
Check out the list of players with base price of Rs 2 crores, 1.5 crores, and 1 crore.
|Name of the Player
|Total Base Price (in Crores)
|Tom Banton
|2 Cr
|Mayank Agarwal
|1 Cr
|Sean Abbot
|1.5 Cr
|Rilee Rossouw
|2 Cr
|Rassie van der Dussen
|2 Cr
|Jason Holder
|2 Cr
|Nicholas Pooran
|2 Cr
|Sam Curran
|2 Cr
|Chris Jordan
|2 Cr
|Tymal Mills
|2 Cr
|Jamie Overton
|2 Cr
|Craig Overton
|2 Cr
|Adil Rashid
|2 Cr
|Phil Salt
|2 Cr
|Ben Stokes
|2 Cr
|Cameron Green
|2 Cr
|Travis Head
|2 Cr
|Chris Lynn
|2 Cr
|Kane Williamson
|2 Cr
|Adam Milne
|2 Cr
|Shakib Al Hasan
|1.5 Cr
|Harry Brook
|1.5 Cr
|Will Jacks
|1.5 Cr
|Dawid Malan
|1.5 Cr
|Jason Roy
|1.5 Cr
|Sherfane Rutherford
|1.5 Cr
|Riley Meredith
|1.5 Cr
|Jhye Richardson
|1.5 Cr
|Adam Zampa
|1.5 Cr
|Kusal Perera
|1 Cr
|Roston Chase
|1 Cr
|Rakheem Cornwall
|1 Cr
|Shai Hope
|1 Cr
|David Wiese
|1 Cr
|Manish Pandey
|1 Cr
|Mohammad Nabi
|1 Cr
|Mujeeb ur Rahman
|1 Cr
|Moises Henriques
|1 Cr
|Andrew Tye
|1 Cr
|Joe Root
|1 Cr
|Daryl Mitchell
|1 Cr
|Heinrich Klaasen
|1 Cr
|Tabraiz Shamsi
|1 Cr
|Luke Wood
|1 Cr
|Michael Bracewell
|1 Cr
|Kyle Jamieson
|1 Cr
|Henry
|1 Cr
|Tom Latham
|1 Cr
IPL Player Auction 2023: Number of Slots Available, Remaining Purse Value, and More
|Franchise
|No of Players
|No of Overseas Players
|Total Money Spent (Rs.)
|Salary Cap Available (Rs.)
|Available Slots
|Overseas Slots
|CSK
|18
|6
|74.55 Cr
|20.45 Cr
|7
|2
|DC
|20
|6
|75.55 Cr
|19.45 Cr
|5
|2
|GT
|18
|5
|75.75 Cr
|19.25 Cr
|7
|3
|KKR
|14
|5
|87.95 Cr
|7.05 Cr
|11
|3
|LSG
|15
|4
|71.65 Cr
|23.35 Cr
|10
|4
|MI
|16
|5
|74.45 Cr
|20.55 Cr
|9
|3
|PBKS
|16
|5
|62.8 Cr
|32.2 Cr
|9
|3
|RCB
|18
|6
|86.25 Cr
|8.75 Cr
|7
|2
|RR
|16
|4
|81.8 Cr
|13.2 Cr
|9
|4
|SRH
|12
|4
|52.75 Cr
|42.25 Cr
|13
|4
|Total
|163
|50
|743.5 Cr
|206.5 Cr
|87
|30
