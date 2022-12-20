IPL Auction 2023 Date: Time, Venue, Players List, Live Streaming, and More

IPL Auction 2023 Date and Time: The TATA IPL 2023 Player Auction will be held on 23 December 2022 in Kochi. Talking about the total number of players to be auctioned, 405 players will go under the hammer this Friday, including 273 Indian players, 132 overseas players, of which 4 players belong to associate nations.

Currently, 87 slots are available, among which 30 are reserved for international players. The highest reserve fee is Rs 2 crore and almost 19 overseas players may be included in the top category.

Talking about Indian players, Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the only two Indian players so far with a base price of Rs 1 crore.

Let us check out the IPL Auction 2023 Date, Time, Venue, and Live Streaming details below.