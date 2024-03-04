IPL 2024: Blow for CSK, Devon Conway Ruled Out With Injury Till at Least May

Defending champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been dealt with a major blow only three weeks prior to the commencement of the 2024 season. Devon Conway, the five-time champions’ reliable opening batter, is set to be unavailable till at least May, owing to a thumb injury.
Conway had recently featured for New Zealand in a three-match T20I series against Australia, where he suffered an injury on his left thumb. Following examinations, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) have decided that the 32-year-old will be undergoing surgery, which will keep him out of action for a minimum period of eight weeks.
Opener Devon Conway will this week undergo surgery on the left thumb he damaged during the KFC T20I series against Australia. Following several scans and specialist advice, the decision was made to operate on Conway with a likely recovery period of at least eight weeks.New Zealand Cricket
The injury also ruled Conway out of the ongoing two-match Test series. Gary Stead, the Blackcaps’ head coach, wished the 32-year-old batter a quick recovery.
We’re all feeling for Devon. He’s a massive part of the Blackcaps and we’re going to miss his presence both on and off the field. We wish him all the best for his surgery and we will be there to support him as he begins his recovery.Gary Stead
Having been signed by the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team for his base price of Rs 1 crore in 2022, Conway has played a crucial part in the team’s fifth title triumph. After scoring 252 runs in his maiden IPL season, the Kiwi accumulated 672 runs during the 2023 campaign, wherein he had six half-centuries to his name.
