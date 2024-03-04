IPL 2024: Blow for CSK, Devon Conway Ruled Out With Injury Till at Least May

Defending champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been dealt with a major blow only three weeks prior to the commencement of the 2024 season. Devon Conway, the five-time champions’ reliable opening batter, is set to be unavailable till at least May, owing to a thumb injury.

Conway had recently featured for New Zealand in a three-match T20I series against Australia, where he suffered an injury on his left thumb. Following examinations, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) have decided that the 32-year-old will be undergoing surgery, which will keep him out of action for a minimum period of eight weeks.