Harjas Singh: The Indian-Origin Batter Behind Australia's Triumph in the U19 WC

Harjas Singh's standout half-century played a key role in Australia clinching their fourth U-19 World Cup title on Sunday, 11 February. Scoring 55 off 64 balls in the final against India, Harjas contributed significantly to Australia's 79-run victory in Benoni, South Africa.
Despite his earlier struggles, the 19-year-old rose to the occasion, propelling his team to victory when it mattered most - in the chase of 254, India was bowled out for 174, with Mahli Beardman and Raf MacMillan taking three wickets each.
Besides his standout performance in the final, Harjas Singh has been making waves due to his unique cricketing journey. Hailing from Indian roots, Harjas, born in Sydney in 2005, represents Australia in the world of cricket.
His cricketing journey kicked off at the age of 8 when he joined the Revesby Workers Cricket Club, where his talent quickly flourished. Harjas continued to develop his skills by representing Westfield Sports High School in Fairfield.
The spirit of sports excellence runs in Harjas' family - his father, Inderjit, was a state boxing champion in Punjab, and his mother, Avinder Kaur, achieved success in long jump at the state level.
Notably, Harjas revealed that his uncle still resides in Punjab, emphasising his strong connection to his Indian roots. His last visit to India was in 2015, showcasing the enduring bond he maintains with his ancestral home.
“I still have family back in Chandigarh and Amritsar. We have a house in Sector 44-D, but the last time I was there was 2015. Thereafter, cricket took over, and I never got the opportunity. My uncle still lives there,” Harjas was quoted as saying by Times Now.
"My parents sacrificed all their free time to ensure I got proper training. They work in the transport industry. They spent hours and a lot of their savings to help shape my career," Harjas had told SBS Punjabi in 2023.
