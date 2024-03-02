IPL 2024: Deepak Chahar, Gaikwad Reach Chennai as CSK’s Pre-Season Camp Begins

Fast-bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad are amongst the Indian players who have arrived in the city ahead of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pre-season camp, starting on Saturday, for the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

On Saturday, through its social media accounts, CSK, the five-time IPL winners, announced the arrival of Gaikwad, logistics manager Sanjay Natarajan, high-performance analyst Lakshmi Narayanan, team doctor Dr. Madhu Thottappillil and masseur Khalil Khan in the city, ahead of the start of the pre-season camp at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium.