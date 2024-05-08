World Asthma Day 2024: 7 Mistakes An Asthma Patient Must Avoid

1. Using Inhaler Only in Need

Many people tend to keep their inhaler handy and don’t use it unless they start feeling out of breathing which is not a good practice. Asthma doctors recommend to use inhaler anytime one wants, just to be on safe side. Same is the case with medicines, they must not be consumed only at the time of need, which are meant to be taken daily.

2. Keeping Pets at Home

Being an asthma patient one must love themselves a bit more than they love their pets. It is really not recommended for asthmatics to keep pets at home or must consult their doctor first before keeping one. Asthma patients must go for allergy testing in asthma clinic if they can really keep the pet with them or not and of course make sure to always wash hands once in contact with the pet body.

3. Not being aware of their triggers in weather changes

One must know their asthma triggers as weather is an important factor which cannot be ignored in diseases like asthma. For instance, there can be high pollen count if weather is windy or in spring season while it could be very cold outside in winter season. It is better to stay inside in such weather conditions or if it is very necessary to go out then one must take some precautions to avoid asthma attacks.