World Asthma Day 2024: 8 Signs and Symptoms Of Asthma

Asthma is a disease which is usually characterized by chronic airway inflammation. It is defined by symptoms such as wheezing, shortness of breath, chest tightness, and cough. These symptoms vary overtime. They could be there in the morning hours, may not be there in the evening, or they may vary with the seasons also so this is what is characteristic about asthma, the variability in symptoms and initially it could be variable and then subsequently over a period of time they may just become persistent, especially if not treated properly.

The common risk factors for developing asthma are exposure to cigarette smoke, environmental pollution, whether there is indoors or outdoors, and then, of course the certain people also get an occupational exposure, especially those who are working with dust and chemicals.