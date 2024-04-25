7 Tips To Protect Your Pets From Heatwaves

With much of the country experiencing a heat wave, it is advisable for the pet owners to take steps to protect their pets from the risks of heat stroke. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, AVMA, heat waves can pose the same kinds of risks to animals as they do to humans. Some of the precautions recommended for pet owners include limiting walks to the cooler early morning or evening hours, making sure to give pets access to shade and cold water, and applying ice to water when possible.
You can have a look on more tips and tricks to keep your pets cool and protect them from the heatwave.
How Do You Keep Pets Cool In Heatwaves?
Owners should also avoid walking their pets on hot surfaces like pavements, roads, or hot sand, and never leave their pets alone in a car, even if the windows are partly open.
Pets with longer or darker fur, such as pugs or Persian cats, may have extra trouble managing heat. Older, obese pets, and those with certain medical conditions, are also at a higher risk of heat stroke. Experts recommend limiting pets' outdoor exercise and activities if it's too hot.
If you're planning on staying out during the heat wave, try taking steps to help your pets stay cool and comfortable indoors. These include keeping all doors and unscreened windows closed, securing screens tightly, and providing plenty of water for your pets to drink.
You can also consider whipping up pet-friendly "popsicles" as a refreshing treat or buying a cooling body wrap, vest, or mat for your pets.
Keep your pet's coat trimmed short to help them stay cool.
Avoid using heating pads or warm blankets on your pet's bed.
If you have a long-haired pet, brush their coat regularly to help keep them cool.
