Women Empowerment & Reproductive Rights Are Linked: Our Policies Must Reflect It

India's journey in family planning (FP) began in 1952, making it the first nation to adopt a concerted policy program for what was deemed as ‘population control’ then.

Over time, India, like other countries, has embraced the idea of adopting a broader policy approach that aligns with demographic shifts in the population, desire for rapid economic progress, and the evolving demand for new contraceptive products and efforts to encourage informed choices in service delivery settings.