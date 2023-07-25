'Life Worsened After My Rapists Got Convicted': 2013 Muzaffarnagar Rape Survivor

She fought a decade-long, lone battle against the men who gang-raped her during the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots. In May 2023, the district court convicted the accused men Mahesh Vir and Sikandar, and granted them 20 years of imprisonment as punishment. Despite this victory, her respite has been short-lived.

The gangrape survivor said that while the verdict gave her immense joy, things have only gone from bad to worse for her ever since. The Quint met with her at her residence in Uttar Pradesh, and two months after the verdict, and spoke to her about her life since her ‘victory’.

“I felt happy when the verdict was announced. But before that no one knew about my identity. Only my husband and family members knew. But since then, everyone has gotten to know that it’s me who is the rape survivor in the case,” she told The Quint. "So the verdict changed nothing. Things only became worse because my identity was leaked," she added.