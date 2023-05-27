Abortion Rights to Femtech Boom: Why These 5 Big Wins For Women's Health Matter

Nearly 40 percent of female suicides in the world happen in India.

More than half of Indian women are anaemic.

India also have the infamous distinction of having the highest cases of cervical cancer in the world.

Couple that to the rising cases of breast cancer, fertility challenges and menstrual health problems, and there is undoubtedly a lot of work to be done for women’s health. For women’s health advocates, it is easy to feel frustrated at the dire statistics.

However, as we pause and reflect, we will find some crucial developments which have moved the needle for women’s health by several inches, and these are wins we can continue to build on.