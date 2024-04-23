Patanjali & a ‘Pandemic of Misinformation’: Why Health Is a Core Political Issue

They allowed Patanjali to communicate misinformation without a check.

In an ideal world, the license to be marketed would have never been granted to Coronil. Even if granted, Pantajali should have been penalised for spreading misinformation as per the laws.

Even if the law failed, the media houses should have been responsible and verified all the facts before communicating them to the masses.

Patanjali was able to exploit people because the three supposedly independent checkpoints failed to do their job. We all owe gratitude to Dr Babu KV, a doctor from Kerala, whose persistent activism helped in bringing this issue to the public’s attention.

While Patanjali has come under the radar, will other companies that have been spreading similar misinformation be regulated too? Or will citizens have to remind the regulators what their job is again and again, and continue to face disappointment?