(Video Editor: Deepthi Ramdas, Mohd Ibrahim)As the world looks for vaccines and treatments for coronavirus, Baba Ramdev's Patanjali has released a drug that he claims is a "coronavirus cure with a 100 per cent recovery rate."But after the Union Ministry of Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) barred Patanjali Ayurved from advertising and publicising the drugs 'Coronil' and 'Swashir Vati' until further verification – the sale of the products is on hold.Still – there is a lot wrong scientifically with Patanjali's drugs and the processes by which they were made.We spoke to Dr SP Kalantri, Director Professor of Medicine at MGIMS & Medical Superintendent of Kasturba Hospital, who said,"There are several issues related to the basic study design. Several biases have crept in the sample size is not appropriate."Dr SP Kalantri, Director Professor of Medicine at MGIMS & Medical Superintendent of Kasturba Hospital.