‘Stop Now’: Supreme Court’s Ban on Misleading Patanjali Ads Explained in 4 Cards

Doctors, scientists, and health experts have, for years, claimed that these violations by Patanjali pose a larger threat to public health in the country.

"Medicines and drugs that claim to treat certain illnesses have to undergo certain rigorous scientific trials to generate evidence to back these claims," Dr Vikash R Keshri, a health policy expert, tells FIT.

He adds, "Even after having this scientific evidence, there are regulators that will review the evidence and justify which drugs should be approved and which not. These are the basic norms. "

The basic contention that health experts have with the company is that it has been advertising claims which have not been scientifically proven with robust evidence.

Speaking to FIT, Dr SP Kalantri, Director-Professor of medicine at MGIMS and medical superintendent of Kasturba Hospital, says that there are twin problems here.