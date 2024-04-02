Patanjali Misleading Ads Case: 'Not Convinced by Apology', Says Supreme Court

Several complaints have been filed against Patanjali Ayurved Limited over the last two years for repeatedly printing misleading claims and advertisements to promote their products.

An affidavit filed by the Union Ayush Ministry with the Supreme Court on 19 March indicates that despite serving multiple letters and notices to the State Licencing Authority (SLA) of Uttarakhand, no action was taken against Patanjali Ayurved in the last two years.

Along with the affidavit, the Ministry also attached a letter sent from the Licensing Officer, Ayurvedic and Uniani Services, Uttarakhand on 12 March that read: