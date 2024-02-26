No Sugar Challenge: Benefits Of Quitting Sugar

1. Aids In Weight Management

Diets high in added sugar are associated with obesity. One is unlikely to gain weight staying below the recommended daily amounts for added sugar. In particular, diets high in added sugar are linked to belly fat. Also known as visceral fat, belly fat wraps around your abdominal organs. It is related to chronic diseases, including diabetes and heart disease. Limit sugar-sweetened foods and beverages for your long-term health. Choose food items that are low in added sugar, such as sparkling water, fruits, and vegetables. This will help you manage your weight and reduce belly fat.

2. Helps Regulate Blood Sugar Level

Insulin resistance occurs when the pancreas releases a lot of the hormone insulin to keep up with excess sugar in the bloodstream, which further leads to prediabetes and type 2 diabetes. People who frequently consume sugar-sweetened beverages tend to have an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Reducing added sugar intake, exercising, and following a healthy diet help improve insulin sensitivity and reduce the risk of diabetes.

3. Helps Improve Heart Health

Added sugars are both indirectly and directly linked to heart disease. Diets that contain greater than 20% of total calories from added sugars are associated with high levels of triglycerides, a type of blood fat. Elevated triglycerides boost the risk of heart disease. Even after being on a healthy weight, reducing added sugar intake can help keep the blood pressure, cholesterol, and triglycerides at healthy levels. This also decreases the risk of heart disease.