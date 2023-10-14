Jamun Sherbet to Amla Juice: Drinks That Help Regulate Your Sugar Levels

Is there anything this golden drink cannot do? Seems not.

So just warm up some milk, add some powered pure haldi to it, and a pinch of pepper. Or just boil some milk with the shavings of kacchi (raw) haldi root, sprinkle some pepper, and drink at night before going to sleep.

If milk does not work for you, just add some raw haldi to your morning cup of tea with ginger and pepper (both potent infection busters) and begin your day fighting fit.

Have turmeric and black pepper warm milk at night. Here's why it works:

Turmeric is a strong cold and flu-fighter, and has both antiviral and antioxidant properties which help the body to ward off any viral infections.

It helps keep inflammation down, thus your sugar numbers remain in check.

Additionally, black pepper is a rich source of vanadium.

Milk (in fact, most dairy products, except cheese and butter) also deliver the hard to find vanadium.

(Kavita Devgan is a nutritionist, weight management consultant, and health writer based in Delhi. She is the author of The Don't Diet Plan: A no-nonsense guide to weight loss, Fix it with Food, Ultimate Grandmother Hacks, and The Immunity Diet and 500 Recipes: Simple Tricks for Stress Free Cooking.)