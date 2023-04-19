World Liver Day: Can You Really Reverse Fatty Liver? An Expert Explains

When thinking about health, your liver may not feature high up on your list of concerns. After all, it is a sturdy, self-regenerating organ!

But, given how much our livers do to filter toxins from our bodies, it's time we showed it some love too.

For instance, do you know about fatty liver – a lifestyle condition that can cause symptoms like fatigue, weight loss, and abdominal pain?

What causes fatty liver? Who is at risk? Can it be reversed? Gastroenterologist Dr Ashwini Setya explains everything you need to know about fatty liver.