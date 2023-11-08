Paint Your Emotions: Asian Paints' #MeraWalaMood - A Colourful Diwali Experience

Asian Paints' 'Mera Wala Mood' campaign is a delightful fusion of technology and emotions, just in time for Diwali. This initiative celebrates the deep connection between emotions, colours, and homes, and it does so with an interactive twist.
As a brand known for making homes vibrant and memorable, Asian Paints has taken their iconic slogan, 'Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai' (Every Home Has A Story to Tell), to the next level. They understand that festivals bring not only joy but a range of emotions. The campaign recognizes that our homes are more than structures; they are living extensions of our moods.
Visitors to the 'Mera Wala Mood' microsite use their phone's camera to scan their facial expression. The innovative technology detects their emotion, and a colour based on their mood comes alive through a beautiful story of a Diwali home. Each mood comes with a personalised film, showcasing a home adorned with Diwali-themed décor elements in the chosen colour. For example, a joyous mood might lead to a room bathed in festive yellow tones.
The campaign's brilliance lies in its personal touch. Each film features a heartfelt poem, narrated by Piyush Pandey, that elevates the chosen colourṣ and its associated emotion. It's a reminder that colours and home décor can mirror and enhance our feelings.
Speaking on this unique campaign, Amit Syngle, CEO and MD, Asian Paints Limited said, “While Diwali brings great joy and delightful surprises, it also unveils a spectrum of mixed bitter-sweet emotions, all for various reasons. These diverse emotions are experienced in every home, making it a living canvas of colours and sentiments reflecting the unique essence of the beings that reside in them. This is the very essence of our long-standing corporate message Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai, which continues to resonate in our Diwali campaign this year. Our homes truly tell stories about us, our moods, and our emotions, and #MeraWalaMood seeks to celebrate this beautiful narrative. The campaign is here to give consumers a warm and positive feeling and shares a series of heartfelt films and poems that leave the viewer with wholesome, feel-good emotions.”
Sharing more details, Sukesh Nayak - CCO, Ogilvy India said, “#MeraWalaMood has a simple human insight at its core – Even though festivals are happy times, due to various reasons, we experience many other moods too. And, at the end of the day, it is our homes that take care of all our moods. This insight led to an interactive idea, to make personalised ads for every mood. This vision was brought alive with a face scanner that accurately scans a face – from the squint of the eyes to the folds on the forehead, to reveal the mood. The mood is then revealed by a film that showcases the corner of a home in the colour that represents the viewer’s mood.”
As Diwali approaches, 'Mera Wala Mood' offers a chance to express and explore emotions through colours. Don't miss the opportunity to participate in this unique campaign at as it will make your Diwali more colourful and meaningful.
