Food Blogger Natasha Diddee, ‘Gutless Foodie’, Passes Away at 50: What We Know

Popular food blogger Natasha Diddee (50), known online as 'The Gutless Foodie', passed away on 24 March.

The news of her passing was confirmed by her husband via an Instagram post. The cause of her death was not revealed.

Diddee’s husband wrote, "It is with great pain and sorrow that I am forced to announce the sad and heartbreaking passing of my wife, Natasha Diddee, aka The Gutless Foodie."