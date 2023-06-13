In Photos: Different Types Of Blood Deficiencies & Their Impact On Human Body

Our blood, with its intricate composition, is the life force that sustains our bodies. Yet, hidden within its depths, lies a world of complexities and potential imbalances.

Dr Sangeeta Pathak, Associate Director & Head - Transfusion Medicine, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, helps us understand the various types of deficiencies that can affect our blood that can be managed if done under professional supervision.

From the silent culprits impacting red blood cells to the intricate dance of white blood cells, and the vital role of platelets and plasma, we unravel the secrets that lie within our veins.