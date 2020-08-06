Meet Home-Chefs Who Cooked Up A Storm As COVID Halted Eating Out

The coronavirus lockdown has changed people’s relationship with their kitchens. Some entered it for the first time, determined to learn the basics; others baked banana bread to stave off their anxiety; across the country, women juggled full-time work, children, and the responsibility to feed every member of the family. Some grew to love the kitchen, while others began to detest theirs.

Amid the sea of changes over the last few months, ‘professional’ home-chefs turned the lockdown into an opportunity. The Quint spoke to four such home-chefs and bakers who are cooking their way through the pandemic and satiating the cravings of their customers.