Can stress cause stomach ulcers? Can probiotic supplements fix your gut health? Is gluten bad for you?

Garima Sadhwani
Published
Fit
2 min read

(Through the Sugar Smart campaign, FIT has been telling stories of individuals and communities combating diabetes. Do you have a question for a diabetologist? Write to us at fit@thequint.com, and get it answered by a doctor.)

Cameraperson: Shiv Kumar Maurya

Video Editor: Puneet Bhatia

Our gut health is something we don't talk about enough. FIT busts myths and shares some fun facts about all things gut and stomach health.

What are five things that can happen if you don’t take care of your gut health?

  • Diarrhoea

  • Irritable Bowel Syndrome

  • Arthritis

  • Thyroid issues

  • Sclerosis

Can probiotic supplements or drinks fix your gut health?

No. They can certainly benefit you, but a proper diet is the best way to begin to fix your gut health.

Do you know any desi nuske that actually work when you have gut health issues?

Some desi nuske can be:

  • Having ginger tea

  • Having peppermint/pudin hara

  • Consuming raw garlic

If eating something gives you a bad stomach once, you’re allergic or intolerant to that food. True or false?

Food allergies and intolerance to certain foods are common and you should consult a doctor if you have recurrent symptoms.

But something causing a problem once is nothing to be concerned about. It could just be contamination.

Can stress cause stomach ulcers?

The cause is usually bacterial infection, but stress or bad mental health can aggravate them.

Is gluten bad for gut health?

Not for everyone. Most people can digest it. But auto-immune conditions like celiac disease can cause serious issues because of gluten consumption.

Exercising after eating can cause appendicitis. True or false?

No. Tumours or infections in the digestive tract can cause appendicitis. But exercising after eating won't.

Watch the full video for more!

Topics:  Stomach   Gut Health   Gut Bacteria 

