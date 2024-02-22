Coffee is Rich in Antioxidants, but Not an Elixir for Liver Health: Doctor’s PSA

Lately, coffee has been touted to have benefits not only for liver health or liver disease, but also a 'medicine' in certain cases.

Moderate coffee consumption has been shown to be associated with a reduced risk of hospitalisation and mortality from several chronic diseases of the liver, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a severe form of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD), and alcoholic liver disease.