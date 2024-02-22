ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Members Only
lock close icon

Coffee is Rich in Antioxidants, but Not an Elixir for Liver Health: Doctor’s PSA

Is coffee the panacea for liver diseases? A gastroenterologist weighs evidence-based pros and cons for you.

Dr Ashwini Setya
Published
Fit
4 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

Lately, coffee has been touted to have benefits not only for liver health or liver disease, but also a 'medicine' in certain cases.

Moderate coffee consumption has been shown to be associated with a reduced risk of hospitalisation and mortality from several chronic diseases of the liver, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a severe form of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD), and alcoholic liver disease.

Both NAFLD and alcoholic liver disease have a propensity to progress to chronic liver disease popularly known as cirrhosis of liver.

However, it isn't as straightforward as 'a cup of coffee a day keeps liver issues away'. There's more to it.

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from fit

Topics:  Liver   coffee   Members Only 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×