ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Sleeping Less Than 5 Hours Associated With Increased Risk of Depression: Study

The study showed that those who had a strong genetic inheritance of short sleep were more likely to be depressed.

Aishani Menon
Published
Fit
2 min read
Sleeping Less Than 5 Hours Associated With Increased Risk of Depression: Study
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

People who sleep for less than five hours each day are more likely to develop depressive symptoms over a period of time, says a study conducted by researchers at University College, London. 

The study underlines a complex relationship between sleep and depression. It shows that those who had a strong genetic inheritance of short sleep were more likely to develop depressive symptoms over a period of 4-12 years.

On the other hand, those who had a genetic predisposition of depression did not necessarily develop the symptoms of short sleep

The Big Point: The study, which was done over the course of eight years and published in the Transnational Psychiatry journal, revealed that those who slept five hours or less were 2.5 times more likely to develop depressive symptoms than those who slept the optimal period of seven hours. 

Also Read

People Communicate With Facial Expressions in Sleep, Says Study: What We Know

People Communicate With Facial Expressions in Sleep, Says Study: What We Know
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

In the sample chosen, over 10 percent people reported to have been sleeping less than five hours, which increased to over 15 percent during the course of the study. 

“We have this chicken or egg scenario between suboptimal sleep duration and depression, they frequently co-occur, but which comes first is largely unresolved. Using genetic susceptibility to disease, we determined that sleep likely precedes depressive symptoms, rather than the inverse.”
Study's lead author, Odessa S Hamilton (UCL Institute of Epidemiology & Health Care), in a press statement.

Why Does it Matter? Sleep duration and depression have genetic predispositions.

This has been recognised as a significant health burden, given that they can be easily inherited.

“Suboptimal sleep and depression increase with age, and with the worldwide phenomenon of population ageing there is a growing need to better understand the mechanism connecting depression and a lack of sleep.”
Study's author, Professor Andrew Steptoe, Head of Behavioural Science and Health, UCL Institute of Epidemiology & Health Care
Also Read

Avoiding Processed Food, Enough Sleep: Everyday Habits For Better Heart Health

Avoiding Processed Food, Enough Sleep: Everyday Habits For Better Heart Health

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from fit

Topics:  Depression   research   Sleep 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×