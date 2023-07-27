ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fit Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: Why Women Are More Prone To Liver Diseases Like Hepatitis

In Photos: Why Women Are More Prone To Liver Diseases Like Hepatitis

Ahead of World Hepatitis Day on 28 July, FIT decodes why women are more prone to disorders like hepatitis than men.

FIT
Published
Fit
2 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Did you know that 40 million people in India suffer from hepatitis B? And at least six million suffer from hepatitis C? A significant number of people diagnosed with hepatitis in India are pregnant women, reports by the World Health Organization suggest.

Ahead of World Hepatitis Day on 28 July, FIT decodes why women are more prone to disorders like hepatitis than men.

Also Read

FIT Quiz: Are You Keeping Your Liver Healthy?

FIT Quiz: Are You Keeping Your Liver Healthy?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from fit

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×