Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Bacterial Cases at AIIMS Not Linked To China's Pneumonia Surge: Health Ministry

Seven bacterial cases detected at AIIMS Delhi are not linked to the recent surge in Pneumonia cases in China.

FIT
Published
Fit
2 min read
Bacterial Cases at AIIMS Not Linked To China's Pneumonia Surge: Health Ministry
i
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Seven bacterial cases detected at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi are not linked to the recent surge in pneumonia cases in China, the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare clarified through a press release on Thursday, 7 December.

A statement released by the ministry said:

“The seven cases have been detected as a part of an ongoing study at AIIMS Delhi in the six month period (April to September 2023) and is no cause for worry."

It went on to add, "Since January 2023 till date, NO Mycoplasma pneumonia was detected in the 611 samples tested at the Department of Microbiology, AIIMS Delhi as a part ICMR's multiple respiratory pathogen surveillance, which included mainly severe acute respiratory illness (SARI, which comprised about 95% of these cases) by real-time PCR.”

Also Read

China’s Pneumonia Surge: Not a New Pandemic, but Pay Heed to Undiagnosed Viruses

China’s Pneumonia Surge: Not a New Pandemic, but Pay Heed to Undiagnosed Viruses
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Some context: A Lancet Microbe report on Wednesday highlighted that seven cases of Mycoplasma pneumoniae were detected in AIIMS-Delhi between April-September 2023. 

However, the ministry has now issued a statement saying that while mycoplasma pneumonia is the “commonest bacterial cause of community acquired pneumonia,” no surge or cases have been identified anywhere in India.

What’s happening in China? China reported a surge in the “incidence of respiratory diseases” in early November. Cases of clusters of undiagnosed pneumonia emerged in children.

But Chinese health authorities told the World Health Organization on 24 November that no unusual or novel pathogen had been detected, and there was no unusual disease linked to the surge in pneumonia cases.

The WHO also said that the cases were driven by Mycoplasma Pneumoniae, Respiratory Syncytial Virus, adenovirus, and influenza, which “usually thrive in this season.”

What else? The ministry has said, “The Union Health Ministry is in touch with state health authorities and is keeping a close watch on the situation on an everyday basis.”

Also Read

'No Unusual Virus Behind Surge in Cases': China Tells WHO on Pneumonia Outbreak

'No Unusual Virus Behind Surge in Cases': China Tells WHO on Pneumonia Outbreak

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from fit

Topics:  china   Pneumonia   AIIMS Delhi 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×