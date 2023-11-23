Clusters Of Pneumonia Reported in China, WHO Seeks Clarity: Big Points to Know

Following reports of an increase in cases of pneumonia among children in China, the World Health Organisation on Wednesday, 22 November, has put down an official request asking for more detailed epidemiologic and clinical information through the International Health Regulations mechanism.
Here's everything we know so far about the situation there.
What we know so far: At a press conference on 13 November 2023, the National Health Commission in China reported an increase in the incidence of respiratory diseases in China.
According to Chinese health authorities, this increase is likely due to the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions and the circulation of common pathogens such as influenza, mycoplasma pneumonia (a common bacterial infection which typically affects younger children), and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), that generally thrive during this season.
On 21 November, the Program for Monitoring Emerging Diseases (ProMED) reported clusters of undiagnosed pneumonia in children in northern China.
But, But, But: It is yet not clear if these cases are linked to the overall increase in respiratory infections or if they are a separate issue.
The Situation is Being Closely Watched: According to the WHO report, the global health authority is in contact with clinicians and scientists in China who are monitoring the situation, as well as providing timely reports on the circulation patterns of the known pathogens.
More details on the development are awaited.
What you should know: While the situation is being monitored by the WHO, they have also taken out an advisory on how people can protect themselves, particularly those who reside in the affected areas:
Take flu, COVID and other recommended vaccination
Keep distance from people who are ill
Stay at home if you have symptoms such as cough, runny nose, sneezing etc.
Get tested for COVID-19 if needed
Wear masks in public, especially if you have symptoms of respiratory illness
Ensure good ventilation
Keep up hand hygiene, and frequent hand-washing
