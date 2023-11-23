Clusters Of Pneumonia Reported in China, WHO Seeks Clarity: Big Points to Know

What we know so far: At a press conference on 13 November 2023, the National Health Commission in China reported an increase in the incidence of respiratory diseases in China.

According to Chinese health authorities, this increase is likely due to the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions and the circulation of common pathogens such as influenza, mycoplasma pneumonia (a common bacterial infection which typically affects younger children), and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), that generally thrive during this season.

On 21 November, the Program for Monitoring Emerging Diseases (ProMED) reported clusters of undiagnosed pneumonia in children in northern China.

But, But, But: It is yet not clear if these cases are linked to the overall increase in respiratory infections or if they are a separate issue.

The Situation is Being Closely Watched: According to the WHO report, the global health authority is in contact with clinicians and scientists in China who are monitoring the situation, as well as providing timely reports on the circulation patterns of the known pathogens.

More details on the development are awaited.

What you should know: While the situation is being monitored by the WHO, they have also taken out an advisory on how people can protect themselves, particularly those who reside in the affected areas: