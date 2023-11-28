China’s Pneumonia Surge: Not a New Pandemic, but Pay Heed to Undiagnosed Viruses

2. Influenza: Influenza fell to very low levels during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic due to masks, physical distancing, and other measures. But once things began to return to “normal,” flu infections have tended to bounce back.

Influenza is most severe in children under the age of five and the elderly, so it may be contributing to hospitalisations among children.

3. RSV & Adenovirus: Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) can also be severe in children, and like influenza, all but disappeared during the first two years of the pandemic. But it’s now circulating widely.