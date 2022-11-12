FIT Quiz | Pneumonia in a Post-COVID World: Could You Be at Risk?

If you've caught COVID-19 at any point, you probably know first hand that the viral illness can leave your body reeling with other seemingly unrelated issues.

From hair fall and permanently altered smell to heart issues and even dental issues, the list of COVID-19's prints on our bodies is long.

Doctors have also warned that the risk of pneumonia in immuno-compromised people shoots up post-COVID.

Pneumonia is a lung infection that occurs when inflammation takes places in the air sacs of the lungs due to bacteria or viral. Though pneumonia is curable, it can be severe or life-threatening in certain cases.

On this World Pneumonia Day, 12 November, let's find out how much you know about the disease, and if you are at risk?