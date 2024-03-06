7 Side Effects Of High Protein Diet

1. Weight Gain

The weight loss journey through a high-protein diet is only for a short period. The excessive protein is stored in the body as fat while the different amino acids are excreted. This leads to weight gain if there is too much consumption of calories under the pretext of enhancing the protein intake. According to research, when proteins replace carbohydrates, it causes weight gain. But when proteins replace fats, there are no signs of weight gain.

2. Bad Breath

Another problem which is associated with consuming too many proteins is bad breath. It happens because of the metabolic state of the body called ketosis, where chemicals are released with an unpleasant smell. Even flossing or brushing isn't the solution. The only solution for this problem is that you have to switch to healthy habits and to eradicate some of the odor, you can chew some gum.

3. Dehydration

Too much protein consumption causes the kidneys to work twice as hard to flush the excess protein out through urine, which makes you feel thirsty often. This causes you to lose essential minerals like magnesium, potassium, and sodium. Therefore, even if you're consuming more protein, you must also ensure that you're also consuming more fruits and vegetables with high moisture and mineral content.