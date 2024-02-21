5 Benefits Of Not Eating Meat: Why Is It Good Not To Eat Meat?

Limiting how much meat you eat has a variety of benefits, which include weight loss and better gut health. Cutting back on meat indeed is linked to improved health and a reduced risk of certain diseases. All these benefits seem to depend on what other foods you eat and what types of meat you limit. No doubt that eating meat creates health concerns not only for consumers but also for the environment and of course the farmed animals, and unfortunately people overlook so many of these problems. Let's have a look at the conditions that may be triggered or worsen due to the consumption of meat.
What Are the Disadvantages Of Eating Meat?
1. Stroke
Meat causes blockages in blood vessels, and it leads to strokes. Consumption of red meat in particular is said to increase the risk of an ischemic stroke by 47 percent. So it is recommended to have a clear mind and eat plants.
2. Diabetes
Meat is one of the most well-established dietary risk factors for diabetes. Even the modest consumption of red or processed meat significantly increases the risk of type 2 diabetes, an illness that causes debilitating health problems, which include blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, and strokes.
3. Obesity
Meat contributes to obesity prevalence worldwide to the same extent as sugar. The research found that meat protein is digested later than fats and carbohydrates, making the energy we receive from protein a surplus. The surplus is converted and stored as fat in the human body.
4. Harmful Cholesterol
Harmful cholesterol leads to clogged arteries and heart disease, but since it is only found in animal-based foods, a vegan diet contains zero cholesterol. Harmful cholesterol means an increase in LDL levels and a reduction in HDL levels.
5. Cancer
According to research higher intake of red meat increases the risk of stomach cancer by 70% while processed red meat increases it by 80% over those that shunned meats. Consumption of processed red meat is associated with developing cancers of the head and neck. The risk increases by as much as 50% compared to the low or non-meat eaters studied.
