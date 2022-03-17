10 Potassium-Rich Food Other Than Bananas

Potassium is an important nutrient and electrolyte for the body. When dissolved in water, it produces positively-charged ions which are required for the major processes inside the body.

According to PubMed Central, potassium-rich diet can help lower blood pressure, prevent kidney stones, water retention, stroke, and osteoporosis. Other additional functions of this third most abundant mineral in the body include:

Helps maintain proper fluid balance.

Helps regulate nerve impulses which are responsible for muscle contractions, heartbeat, and other reflexes.

Lack of potassium may cause irregular heartbeat and weak muscles.

People consider banana as the major source of potassium but there are a variety of other fruits and vegetables that might have even higher percentage of the mineral. Let's have a quick look at these food items.